Owner of award-winning South Shields pet care company publishes 'puppy playbook' to help new dog owners

Tim Jackson, owner of Pets2impress, in Mitre Place, South Shields, released the book, ‘The South Shields Puppy Playbook’, to help struggling first time dog owners.

When Tim got his first puppy in 2006, he admittedly made many mistakes which resulted in behavioural problems and now, as a qualified Veterinary Nurse and Canine Behaviourist, Tim wants to make sure others do not make the same mistakes he once did.

In the book, Tim has penned the lessons he has learnt over his time working with dogs and hopes to put owners on the right path for success, resulting in happier and more confident puppies.

Owner of Pets2Impress Tim Jackson, with a copy of the South Shields Puppy Playbook

Tim, who is from South Shields, has given the book a South Shields theme, with a cartoon graphic of Tim standing in front of the famous Weebles and Groyne and a number of references to South Shields within the book.

Tim established Pets2Impress in 2008 and since then it has become one of the region’s leading pet care companies, recently winning two awards at a a Pet Business Summit.

The business offers dog daycare, puppy school, 1-1 dog training, socialisation classes, agility classes and a home boarding service.

In 2014, Tim left his previous job as a head veterinary nurse to expand Pets2impress, going on to complete multiple animal behaviour courses, including the think dog certificates and a diploma in animal behaviour.

Tim aims to run the daycare as close to a nursery setting as possible and therefore follows a daily schedule, which he says is extremely beneficial to the dogs in his care as it has been documented that dogs thrive off predictability.

Dogs that attend the Pets2impress daycare go out on adventures, school trips, picnics and get to enjoy monthly themed events with dinosaur week and Hawaii week next on the Calendar.

Previously, pooches have enjoyed taking part in a Harry Potter week and at Christmas took part in a special ‘Pawtivity’.

