New online tool to help reduce energy and water bills launches in North East

Northumbrian Water has a new online tool which could help to reduce energy bills. PA image.

Northumbrian Water has a new water efficiency calculator, which shows customers how much water they are using and where they could make the biggest savings.

On average, customers in the North East currently use 166 litres of water per person per day, which is the equivalent of 3,029 bathtubs in one year for an average household.

However, the water company has created the new calculator as part of a net-zero mission to reduce the consumption to an average of 118 litres by 2040.

Customers will fill in a short questionnaire about their usage before being shown how a full breakdown of their household water and energy usage.

The new tool provides users with a full, personalised report which shows exactly where they are using the most water. It also gives tips on how to reduce this based on the answers they submit.

Customers will then be given a checklist which clearly shows the amount of money that can be saved by carrying out each action.

Tim Wagstaff, water efficiency manager at Northumbrian Water, said: “We’re now at the time of year where bills will start landing on doorsteps and we are all looking at what we can do to save those pennies.

“This new tool is a great way to make an instant saving. It tells customers exactly what they need to do and which areas they need to focus on in order to get those water and energy bills down.

“Although everyone wants to reduce their outgoings, there is also a huge environmental benefit of using the calculator.

“We’re now more aware than ever about the impact of climate change and, by reducing our water and energy usage, we can help to protect our water resources for generations to come.”

About 26 million households in Britain are on variable energy tariffs or prepayment meters governed by Ofgem's price cap. A new cap in April means that average annual domestic energy bills will rise to around £2,000; a £700 increase.

To access Northumbrian Water’s online saving tool, go to www.nwl.co.uk/help/saving-water/how-much-water-are-you-using.

