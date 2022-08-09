This is when you must spend your old £20 and £50 notes as last day approaches

People are urged to use any remaining old £20 and £50 notes they may have as they won’t be legal tender for much longer.

Brits have until September 30 to use them after which they won’t be accepted when paying for goods.

Bank of England are set to remove the paper notes like they did with the £5 and £10 notes as the new replacement polymer versions are more durable and are harder for fraudsters to counterfeit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Money

Meanwhile, after the deadline, those with a UK bank account will still be able to deposit and exchange the old paper notes, you just won't be able to spend the old non-legal tender.