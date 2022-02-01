Check out these facts about Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year starts today, and this year is the Year of the Tiger

By Jatinder Dhillon
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 10:48 am

The Tiger symbolises strength and being brave – which is something we all need after these past few years.

The date for the new year changes every year – and this year starts on the 1st of February and ends 31st January.

People born in the Year of the Tiger will apparently be confident, inspiring respect and naturally become leaders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Chinese lanterns are lit to celebrate the New Year

While courageous and energetic, they also take risks and are very competitive.