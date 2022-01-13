Dog walks in South Tyneside: Gazette readers share their favourite spots in the borough and around the North East
Starting the new year by stepping up your exercise?
Well, if you have a four-legged friend at home there’s no excuses not to get moving.
January is ‘Walk Your Dog Month’ so don’t let the sub-zero temperatures stop you from heading out to explore South Tyneside’s great outdoor spaces and those across the wider North East too.
The initiative is focused on better health for you and your pet, so why not start 2022 by discovering some new walking routes.
We asked the Gazette readers to shout out their favourite dog-walk spots across the borough.
Here are some of their top picks, including some from elsewhere in the North East too:
Church Bank and along the River Don, Jarrow
Cleadon Hills
Gibside National Trust
Littlehaven Beach
Marsden Beach
Marsden Quarry
North Marine Park
Souter Lighthouse and The Leas
South Pier and the seafront
South Marine Park
South Shields Golf Club
Temple Memorial Park