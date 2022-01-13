Dog walks in South Tyneside: Gazette readers share their favourite spots in the borough and around the North East

Well, if you have a four-legged friend at home there’s no excuses not to get moving.

January is ‘Walk Your Dog Month’ so don’t let the sub-zero temperatures stop you from heading out to explore South Tyneside’s great outdoor spaces and those across the wider North East too.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shields Gazette readers have been shouting out their favourite dog-walking routes in and around the borough.

The initiative is focused on better health for you and your pet, so why not start 2022 by discovering some new walking routes.

We asked the Gazette readers to shout out their favourite dog-walk spots across the borough.

Here are some of their top picks, including some from elsewhere in the North East too:

Church Bank and along the River Don, Jarrow

Is South Marine Park one of your favourite routes for a walk with the hound?

Cleadon Hills

Gibside National Trust

Littlehaven Beach

Marsden Beach

Marsden Quarry

North Marine Park

Souter Lighthouse and The Leas

South Pier and the seafront

South Marine Park

South Shields Golf Club

Temple Memorial Park

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.