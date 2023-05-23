News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022

The biggest towns in South Tyneside ranked by population including South Shields, Hebburn, Jarrow and more

South Tyneside is home to some lovely towns and villages, but how do they rank based on population data?
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 23rd May 2023, 11:51 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 11:57 BST

From the coastline to the rolling hills and riverbanks, we are so lucky to call South Tyneside home, but which parts of the region make up the majority of the population?

This is the population data for each town in South Tyneside ranked from largest to smallest. All information is from the 2021 census unless stated.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

This is the population of each South Tyneside town and how they rank.

1. Collage Maker-23-May-2023-11-42-AM-8898.jpg

This is the population of each South Tyneside town and how they rank. Photo: Photojoiner

Photo Sales
South Shields has a population of 73,325 according to the most recent census data.

2. South Shields

South Shields has a population of 73,325 according to the most recent census data. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Recent data says the population of Jarrow is 29,465.

3. Jarrow

Recent data says the population of Jarrow is 29,465. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Hebburn has an official population of 21,337 according to 2021 data.

4. Hebburn

Hebburn has an official population of 21,337 according to 2021 data. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:South TynesideHebburnSouth Shields