We all love a trip to the seaside on a hot and sunny day and although British weather can be unpredictable here's how to make the most of a day at South Shields seafront when the sun is out.

1. A visit to the beach

No trip to the seafront is completed without going on the beach and getting the sand in between your toes and a paddle in the sea. On a hot day you could easily spend the full day on the beach sunbathing, building sandcastles, splashing in the water and playing games. Last year Sandhaven beach was awarded best in the UK by Sunday Times.

Sandhaven Beach

2. Ocean Beach Pleasure Park

Whether you're a thrill seeker or not the fairground has something to offer people of all ages. From hook-a-duck to teacups, waltzers and everything in between there is so much fun to be had and no trip out to the sea front would be complete without a visit there.

3. South Marine Park

Not only does South Shields have fantastic beaches and a fairground but also a beautiful park right near all the main attractions. You could easily spend a full day in the park. Take a picnic, ride the train, play in the park with your children, play football and have a ride on the pedalos whilst enjoying the surroundings. Make memories to last!

Take a trip on the train in the South Marine park! This is also ideal for the little ones to experience the beauty of the park in a fun way.

4. Arcades

If you've been saving up your change have a trip the arcades and see what you can win on the 2p machines or take your chances on the claw machines. There are so many activities in the arcades such a small children's rides, air hockey, basketball, driving machines and more. Which will you go for?

5. Fish and chips

It wouldn't be a trip to the seafront with some fish and chips covered in salt and vinegar. There are so many good chip shops to choose from you won't know where to start.

6. Minchella's

Finally, one of the most known places in South Shields is Minchella's and that's simply because they have incredible ice cream that you won't be able to resist. Which flavour will you get?

Family-owned ice cream parlour Minchellas has provided the people of South Shields with delicious ice cream for many years.