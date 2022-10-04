Barbour and Fenwick collaborate with 'exclusive' outdoor collection to celebrate Fenwick’s 140th anniversary

Family run brands Fenwick and Barbour have launched a ‘luxury, capsule’ collection, designed to celebrate Fenwick’s 140th anniversary.

Combining the rich histories of both North East born brands, the collection features wax jackets for men, women and children, as well as a shirt for men, a scarf and a dog coat.

All designs feature a unique tartan design that can be found on product trims and lining, as well as Barbour branded studs and zips which are produced exclusively for the special anniversary collection.

The new design features both the famous Fenwick brand green pantone, as well as Barbour blues and hints of yellow, white and red. The collection is now available in store and online.

This year, Fenwick celebrates 140 years of business and endeavours to cast a spotlight on the “spirit of curiosity, discovery, playfulness, and individuality,” encapsulating Arthur Fenwick’s lifelong passion for the circus.

Kieran McBride, Store Director Fenwick Newcastle said: “In line with this year’s 140th anniversary celebrations, this collaboration marks the long-established partnership between the two brands, with Barbour stocked across all nine Fenwick stores and online.

"The exclusive Fenwick Tartan distinguishes this collection from the rest, in keeping with the individualism and eccentricity the brand has strived to display since 1882.”

This special pattern can be found across all pieces in the collection, including the following:

- Women’s waxed jacked

- Men’s waxed jacket

- Children’s waxed jacket