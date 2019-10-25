These are the ratings of every South Shields nursery recently inspected by Ofsted

These are the ratings of every nursery in South Shields following recent inspections by Ofsted

By Claire Schofield
Friday, 25th October 2019, 4:34 pm
Updated Friday, 25th October 2019, 4:35 pm

Listed are 10 day nurseries and nursery schools and their rating from Ofsted, which ranges from ‘Outstanding’ to ‘Inadequate’, based on inspections made in 2018 and 2019. The data is the latest available on the Ofsted website. Nurseries are listed in order of the most recent inspection report.

1. Nursery Time Kindergarten

Ofsted rating: Good. Latest report: 22-08-2019

2. Forest View Primary

Ofsted rating: Good. Latest report: 26-04-2019

3. Stanley’s at Ridgeway

Ofsted rating: Outstanding. Latest report: 04-04-2019

4. Harton Village Kindergarten

Ofsted rating: Outstanding. Latest report: 24-10-2018

