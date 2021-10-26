Youngsters cash in on Metro ticket offer

Discount Metro travel offer

More than 1,000 young people have already signed up to the system’s Pop 19-21 card - introduced in September and giving holders a 30% discount on travel on Tyne and Wear Metro.

Customer services director at Metro owner and operator Nexus, Huw Lewis, said: “We are seeing young people take over 500 journeys a day using Pop 19-21, which is great for them and great for us, as we welcome more customers back after the pandemic.

“Young people told us they wanted greater value and flexibility with travel tickets, and the Pop 19-21 card gives them exactly that.”

He added: “We want young people to grow up to regard Metro as the clean, green way for them to travel for the rest of their lives and we have made it cheap and easy for them to do that. We are proud to be able to offer free travel or great value smart card discounts on Metro to people from birth into their twenties.”

He added: “Children travel free with an adult until they are 11, young people pay no more than £1 until they are 18, and now benefit from a new 30% discount right up to age 21.”

Nexus say 1178 Pop 19-21 cards have been issued in the first four weeks on sale. The card itself is free but must be purchased with a £10 balance.