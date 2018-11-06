When is the camel parade in South Shields for Christmas 2018?

Thousands of people are set to turn out for what has become one of the most popular festive events in South Shields.

Here's what you need to know about the Christmas camel parade 2018.

Spark drummers

When is the camel parade and when does it take place?

The camel parade takes place on Friday December 7 from 5pm to 6.15pm, and is free for everyone.

The camels will start off in the town centre and head along to Haven Point at the Sea Front.

Where is the best spot to see the camel parade?

The best spots are on Ocean Road but get out early if you want to get a prime view.

What else is happening?

The energetic Spark! drummers will return after proving a hit in previous years, with dazzling performances to different lighting effects along the route.

Once the camels have left the area, BBC Newcastle's Anna Foster will introduce entertainment and music, including festive tunes and party favourites from North East performer Jenn Cherene.

There will also be a fireworks finale to close the evening.