The Westoe Crown-based Litter and Laugh group had to stop holding its monthly walks when the pandemic struck.

But it has held its first litter clean since the pandemic and 40 people from all over South Tyneside turned up for a beach clean at Littlehaven.

Group founder Angela Todd was delighted with the turnout for the first event since Covid-19 and she hopes to get the group back to its monthly walks ‘once the lighter nights return next year’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Litter & Laugh Walk founder Angela Todd (right) receives the 2019 Greener South Tyneside Award from Liz Davis, head of communications at the South Tyneside & Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

She added: “There were all different types of people and we will try and get another one in for October.

"The group is a volunteer group. It is still here and so many people have come out to support it.”

The monthly walks are ‘something we will continue once the lighter nights are here.”

Litter and Laugh was formed to bring the community together to collect litter and prevent it from finding its way in to the river or sea.

It’s a way for people to have fun while they exercise and litter pick at the same time.

The fantastic group became so popular that it won the Greener South Tyneside category at the 2019 Best of South Tyneside Awards.

Now Angela is urging people to enter this year’s awards and follow in the footsteps of her group.

She said: “The awards night was a tremendous night and it was a night of achievement. For me, being in a room which was filled with so many people who have made a difference was incredible, especially knowing that our group was in one of the categories.”

Angela added: “The awards are fantastic recognition for everything that goes on in the borough.”

It has been two years since we last held the Best of South Tyneside Awards and the world has changed beyond recognition since then.

Now, the awards are back and we are ready to honour the real stars of the borough.

Once again we want to hear about everything from courageous children to stage stars of the future. We want to reward the role models, community champions, community groups and outstanding entrepreneurs.

The annual Best of South Tyneside Awards are back with a headline sponsor of UTS.

You have plenty of time to come forward with the names of those you want to see in the running. Once we pass the competition deadline, a panel of judges will meet to draw up the shortlist.

For now, though, get those nominations in. Send them by email to [email protected] co.uk.

To find out more, visit https://www.bestofsouthtyneside.co.uk/

The categories:

Local Hero Award.

Fundraiser of the Year.

Small Business of the Year.

Sporting Achievement of the Year.

Community Champion.

Community Group of the Year.

Large Business of the Year.

Sports Team of the Year.

Child of Achievement.

Green Champion of the Year.

Child of Courage.

Young Performer of the Year.

Entrepreneur of the Year.

Covid hero of the year.