Best of South Tyneside Awards shortlist is revealed as the big night beckons

Judges have scrutinised all of the entries in a top-class field of nominations for the first awards to be held since the pandemic.

It was a tough task to narrow down the field in any of the categories but they did decide on the worthy causes who will progress to the next stage of the competition.

Every member of the judging agreed that the standard of nominations was inspiring.

The winners of the 2019 Best of South Tyneside Awards. Who will follow in their footsteps?

Supporting the Best of South Tyneside Awards this year are sponsors including South Tyneside Council, South Tyneside College, JML, Siemens, Harlow Printing, South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, Goldfinch Estate Agents, and Barbour.

In the meantime, take a look at the people, businesses, groups and organisations which are still in the running for honours.

Child of Courage category - sponsored by South Tyneside College.

Kayleigh Brennan.

Nathan and Chloe Curry.

Jack Lewis.

Alice Todd.

Community Champion - sponsored by South Tyneside Council.

Friends of Hebburn Cemetery.

Hebburn Helps.

The Kayaks.

WAVES Additional Needs Support Group.

Fundraiser of the Year.

Angie Comerford.

Eli-Jo House.

Stan Yannetta.

Wayne Groves.

Sports Team of the Year - Sponsored by Harlow Printing.

Hebburn Town Football Club.

North East Cheer.

Tyne and Wear U16s Football Club.

Greener South Tyneside - Sponsored by Goldfinch.

Primrose Park Alliance.

South Tyneside Council.

Williby Rocs CIC.

Local Hero Award - Sponsored by Barbour.

Bede’s Helping Hands.

Shah Lalon Amin.

Stephen Sullivan.

Wor Vera (Deborah Taylor Smith).

Business of the Year.

Mechanics Arms.

Metec Cathodic Protection.

Ziggy’s.

Entrepreneur of the Year - Sponsored by JML.

Gemma Cross, Sensory Explorers.

Ian Curry, Into The Spotlight.

Tara Johnson, Tailored Leisure CIC.

Katie Stubbs, A Magical Moment.

Young Performer of the Year.

Daniel James Curry.

Charlotte Leigh Harwood.

Freya Lloyd.

Max Walton.

COVID Hero - Sponsored by Siemens.

Stephen Sullivan.

Paul Tann.

Wor Vera (Deborah Taylor Smith).

The Best of South Tyneside finals night will be held on Wednesday, December 15. The Shields Gazette will be there to bring you full coverage of the event and watch out for a post-awards night supplement with more interviews and photos after the event.

