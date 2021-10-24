He's a top-notch South Shields story teller and a first-class 'Santa ' who brought 'hope to hundreds' through Covid

Stephen Sullivan said it was ‘wonderful’ that he had been nominated for his efforts during lockdown but in modest style, he added: “I don’t think I have done anything special.”

Stephen, who runs Ziggy’s bar in South Shields, set up the ‘Story time with Stevey’ broadcast at the start of the first lockdown in March 2020.

Every day, he would do three online story time sessions with a morning one for children, tea-time broadcasts for junior and senior school students, and a night-time 10pm broadcast for adults.

Stephen Sullivan who has been nominated for a Best of South Tyneside Award.

They attracted up to 17,000 listeners but Stephen went even further with his lockdown support for others.

“He made it his business to continue to bring support and happiness to the community via his daily online ‘Story time with Stevey’, his virtual quiz nights and even walking the streets dressed as Sant Claus on Christmas Eve, said one of the award nominations for him.

"He is the founder of the ‘Hospitality South Tyneside’ Facebook group to keep businesses updated on guidelines and financial support.”

The nomination added: “With the support of his team at Ziggy’s he has brought hope to hundreds, friendship to many and continues to offer a sparkle to anyone who has the good fortune to come into contact with him as we emerge from these darkest times.”

The Best of South Tyneside Awards.

Stephen said: “For a stranger to take the time to nominate me is wonderful. I don’t think I did anything special. Someone needed to do it and I was in a position to do it.”

Stephen becomes the latest in a huge selection of nominations for the awards which is the first to be held since the pandemic.

