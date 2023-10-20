10 photos as Storm Babet causes severe damage to South Shields Lighthouse

South Shields lighthouse is missing its distinctive red and white dome after it was torn off by the ferocious sea.

Astonishing pictures sent in by readers' show the moment huge 40ft-high waves destroyed a historic lighthouse as Storm Babet batters Britain’s coastline.

Met Office yellow warnings are still in place for South Tyneside and the wider North East as Storm Babet brings heavy rain and wind to the North East at the end of this week.

Take a look at the gallery to see the damaged caused by Storm Babet.

