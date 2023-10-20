News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

10 photos as Storm Babet causes severe damage to South Shields Lighthouse

Storm Babet has caused severe damage to South Shields Lighthouse.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 20th Oct 2023, 12:41 BST

South Shields lighthouse is missing its distinctive red and white dome after it was torn off by the ferocious sea.

Astonishing pictures sent in by readers' show the moment huge 40ft-high waves destroyed a historic lighthouse as Storm Babet batters Britain’s coastline.

Met Office yellow warnings are still in place for South Tyneside and the wider North East as Storm Babet brings heavy rain and wind to the North East at the end of this week.

Take a look at the gallery to see the damaged caused by Storm Babet.

READ MORE: South Shields lighthouse dome smashed off by waves in Storm Babet Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Strorm Babet has battered South Shields Lighthouse Credit: Julie Webster

1. Storm Babet

Strorm Babet has battered South Shields Lighthouse Credit: Julie Webster

Photo Sales
Historic South Shields lighthouse destroyed by huge waves as Storm Babet batters Britain, 20/10/23.

2. Historic South Shields lighthouse destroyed by huge waves as Storm Babet batters Britain, 20/10/23.

Historic South Shields lighthouse destroyed by huge waves as Storm Babet batters Britain, 20/10/23.

Photo Sales
South Shields lighthouse being battered by waves.

3. South Shields lighthouse being battered by waves.

South Shields lighthouse being battered by waves.

Photo Sales
South Shields Lighthouse before the storm took off the top Credit: Jeff Anderson

4. Fierce storm in South Shields

South Shields Lighthouse before the storm took off the top Credit: Jeff Anderson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideMet Office