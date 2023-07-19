Here are 10 photos from life in Jarrow and Hebburn back in 2008 - do you spot yourself?

It's hard to believe 2008 was 15 years ago but somehow times just passes us by.

We've dived into our archives to find photos of life in Jarrow and Hebburn back in 2008 which may bring back memories for many of our readers.

Take a look through the gallery to see if you can spot anyone you know.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

1 . In the picture in Hebburn Who can tell us more about this 2008 fundraiser at The Kelly pub? Photo: TR Photo Sales

2 . Happy times at Hebburn St Oswald's The Hebburn St Oswald's CofE Primary Nativity was called Donkey For Sale in 2008. Remember it? Photo: TR Photo Sales

3 . A brush with 2008 Jarrow School students organised all sorts of events for Children In Need in 2008 including an auction and face painting. Photo: SN Photo Sales

4 . At the Iona in 2008 Secretary Terry Smith pictured at the Iona Social Club in Hebburn in 2008. Photo: IB Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3