10 photos from life in Jarrow and Hebburn back in 2008

Here are 10 photos from life in Jarrow and Hebburn back in 2008 - do you spot yourself?

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 19th Jul 2023, 11:50 BST

It's hard to believe 2008 was 15 years ago but somehow times just passes us by.

We've dived into our archives to find photos of life in Jarrow and Hebburn back in 2008 which may bring back memories for many of our readers.

Take a look through the gallery to see if you can spot anyone you know.

Who can tell us more about this 2008 fundraiser at The Kelly pub?

1. In the picture in Hebburn

Who can tell us more about this 2008 fundraiser at The Kelly pub? Photo: TR

The Hebburn St Oswald's CofE Primary Nativity was called Donkey For Sale in 2008. Remember it?

2. Happy times at Hebburn St Oswald's

The Hebburn St Oswald's CofE Primary Nativity was called Donkey For Sale in 2008. Remember it? Photo: TR

Jarrow School students organised all sorts of events for Children In Need in 2008 including an auction and face painting.

3. A brush with 2008

Jarrow School students organised all sorts of events for Children In Need in 2008 including an auction and face painting. Photo: SN

Secretary Terry Smith pictured at the Iona Social Club in Hebburn in 2008.

4. At the Iona in 2008

Secretary Terry Smith pictured at the Iona Social Club in Hebburn in 2008. Photo: IB

