Songwriter celebrates multiplatinum track as single reaches over 4 million pre-sales

A South Shields songwriter is on cloud nine after his track picked up by a South Korean boy band reaches 4.2 million pre-sales.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 19th Jul 2023, 10:28 BST- 2 min read

Dan Johnson has been left speechless after his love song 'Like We Just Met' featured on the album of K-pop South Korean boy band NCT Dream.

The album has dropped at multiplatinum and is featured on the billboard in New York's Times Square.

It's the first major break for the 30-year-old who hopes it will give him the recognition to take his song writing career further.

The song Dan wrote around four years ago was picked up by NCT Dream after Dan's publisher in Sweden, Innovate Publishing who pitched the song out to the K-Pop and J-pop world.

Most Popular

Songwriter Dan JohnsonPhoto credit: Lauren StewartSongwriter Dan JohnsonPhoto credit: Lauren Stewart
Songwriter Dan JohnsonPhoto credit: Lauren Stewart

Dan who works part time as an administrator for a community centre said: "I've been writing for around 13 years now and this is my biggest break through but hopefully this will be life changing and I can pursue a career in song writing.

"It was crazy to see it had reached that many pre-sales as initially I didn't know it was going to be featured on the album and when I saw it was on the track list I just didn't know what to do with myself.

"From not knowing I was going to be on the album to sitting on a multiplatinum album I'm still in disbelief."

Although Dan has experience at performing in a band 'The Waiters' which recently reunited to support The Vamps at Bents Park and an upcoming gig at The Fire Station in Sunderland he feels he is at a point now where he wants to take his song writing to the next level.

Dan has already had some tracks released in Japan and Canada but his single on NCT Dream's album is his biggest achievement to date.

