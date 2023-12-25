10 photos of Christmas light displays in South Tyneside in recent years
A look back at Christmas light displays in South Tyneside in recent years.
One of main events across the borough that gets the public hyped up for Christmas is the number of light displays across South Tyneside.
Each display always bring a night of entertainment from choirs, performers, fairground rides and an appearance from Santa himself.
We've dived into our archives to take a look at some displays across South Tyneside in recent years.
Take a look at the gallery and see who you can spot.
READ MORE: The final 13 photos of festive pets for Santa Paws Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.