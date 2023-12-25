10 photos of Christmas light displays in South Tyneside in recent years

A look back at Christmas light displays in South Tyneside in recent years.

One of main events across the borough that gets the public hyped up for Christmas is the number of light displays across South Tyneside.

Each display always bring a night of entertainment from choirs, performers, fairground rides and an appearance from Santa himself.

We've dived into our archives to take a look at some displays across South Tyneside in recent years.

Take a look at the gallery and see who you can spot.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

1 . South Shields Christmas lights switch on. South Shields Christmas lights switch on 2022 Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

2 . The Creative Seed entertain the crowds for the Jarrow Christmas lights switch-on. The Creative Seed entertain the crowds for the Jarrow Christmas lights switch-on 2021 Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

3 . In fine voice in Hebburn A song and Christmas lights. What more could you want from the Hebburn ceremony in 2008? Photo: IB Photo Sales