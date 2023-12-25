News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING

10 photos of Christmas light displays in South Tyneside in recent years

A look back at Christmas light displays in South Tyneside in recent years.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 25th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT

One of main events across the borough that gets the public hyped up for Christmas is the number of light displays across South Tyneside.

Each display always bring a night of entertainment from choirs, performers, fairground rides and an appearance from Santa himself.

We've dived into our archives to take a look at some displays across South Tyneside in recent years.

Take a look at the gallery and see who you can spot.

READ MORE: The final 13 photos of festive pets for Santa Paws Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

South Shields Christmas lights switch on 2022

1. South Shields Christmas lights switch on.

South Shields Christmas lights switch on 2022 Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
The Creative Seed entertain the crowds for the Jarrow Christmas lights switch-on 2021

2. The Creative Seed entertain the crowds for the Jarrow Christmas lights switch-on.

The Creative Seed entertain the crowds for the Jarrow Christmas lights switch-on 2021 Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
A song and Christmas lights. What more could you want from the Hebburn ceremony in 2008?

3. In fine voice in Hebburn

A song and Christmas lights. What more could you want from the Hebburn ceremony in 2008? Photo: IB

Photo Sales
Can you spot one of your favourite characters putting in an appearance at the Christmas lights switch-on 2022

4. The whole gang

Can you spot one of your favourite characters putting in an appearance at the Christmas lights switch-on 2022 Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideChristmas