The final 13 photos of festive pets for Santa Paws

Our final batch of festive pet photos to mark Santa Paws.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 21st Dec 2023, 10:52 GMT

Each year we launch our Santa Paws initiative where readers are invited to send in festive photos of their pets.

This year we've been inundated of festive photos of cats, dogs, guinea pigs and even a tortoise.

We've loved seeing your photos and we've put together our final batch of festive pet photos for Santa Paws 2023.

We can't wait to see all your festive pet photos again next Christmas.

Credit: Jenny Jane Lumley

1. Juno is all ready for Santa coming

Credit: Jenny Jane Lumley

Credit: Lauryn Bell

2. Ivy loved meeting The Grinch

Credit: Lauryn Bell

Credit: Michelle Taws

3. Lilymae and Eeyore ready for Christmas

Credit: Michelle Taws

Credit: Liz Stewart

4. Ted looking handsome in his Christmas neckerchief

Credit: Liz Stewart

