The final 13 photos of festive pets for Santa Paws

Our final batch of festive pet photos to mark Santa Paws.

Each year we launch our Santa Paws initiative where readers are invited to send in festive photos of their pets.

This year we've been inundated of festive photos of cats, dogs, guinea pigs and even a tortoise.

We've loved seeing your photos and we've put together our final batch of festive pet photos for Santa Paws 2023.

We can't wait to see all your festive pet photos again next Christmas.

1 . Juno is all ready for Santa coming Credit: Jenny Jane Lumley Photo Sales

3 . Lilymae and Eeyore ready for Christmas Credit: Michelle Taws Photo Sales

4 . Ted looking handsome in his Christmas neckerchief Credit: Liz Stewart Photo Sales