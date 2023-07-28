10 photos of life in Jarrow in the 1960's to bring back memories - do you remember these scenes?

There's nothing quite like taking a trip down memory lane and looking at old photos and seeing how things have changed over time.

We've put together a gallery of photos of Jarrow from the 1960's to bring back memories for many of our readers.

Can you remember how Jarrow used to look?

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

READ MORE: What to expect from Ladies Day 2023 at Newcastle Racecourse

1 . Over in Jarrow New extensions to Jarrow swimming baths in 1964. Photo: sg Photo Sales

2 . Edinburgh Road in 1961 John W Pratt wine merchants and more in this 1961 view of the shops in Edinburgh Road, Jarrow. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

3 . A chance to relax in the Jarrow sun These youngsters were taking it easy in Monkton Dene Park, Jarrow. in 1962. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

4 . The Arndale Shopping Centre A nostalgic 1965 view of the Arndale Shopping Centre in Jarrow. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3