News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk

10 retro photos of life in Jarrow in the 1960's

10 photos of life in Jarrow in the 1960's to bring back memories - do you remember these scenes?

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 28th Jul 2023, 09:07 BST

There's nothing quite like taking a trip down memory lane and looking at old photos and seeing how things have changed over time.

We've put together a gallery of photos of Jarrow from the 1960's to bring back memories for many of our readers.

Can you remember how Jarrow used to look?

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

READ MORE: What to expect from Ladies Day 2023 at Newcastle Racecourse

New extensions to Jarrow swimming baths in 1964.

1. Over in Jarrow

New extensions to Jarrow swimming baths in 1964. Photo: sg

Photo Sales
John W Pratt wine merchants and more in this 1961 view of the shops in Edinburgh Road, Jarrow. Photo: Shields Gazette

2. Edinburgh Road in 1961

John W Pratt wine merchants and more in this 1961 view of the shops in Edinburgh Road, Jarrow. Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
These youngsters were taking it easy in Monkton Dene Park, Jarrow. in 1962.

3. A chance to relax in the Jarrow sun

These youngsters were taking it easy in Monkton Dene Park, Jarrow. in 1962. Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
A nostalgic 1965 view of the Arndale Shopping Centre in Jarrow.

4. The Arndale Shopping Centre

A nostalgic 1965 view of the Arndale Shopping Centre in Jarrow. Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Memories