10 photos of South Tyneside celebrating Comic Relief over the years

With the nation set to mark Comic Relief this coming Friday, we've had a look at our archives of people across South Tyneside marking the day in years gone by.

The day which helps raise money to tackle poverty commonly sees people dress up in something red also known as 'Red Nose Day'.

Across workplaces, schools and community groups people are invited to wear something red or wear/paint a red nose in a bid to raise as much money as possible.

In South Tyneside over the years a number of charity events have been held to raise money including a conga line and a baked bean bath.

Can you spot someone you know in these photos?

1 . A dance to remember from 2003 Conga Dance time at Jarrow School and what a success it was for Comic Relief in 2003. Photo: SH Photo Sales

2 . Cycling back to 1991 Two teddy bears cycling on a tandem for Comic Relief in 1991. Pictured are Mel Hall, left and Elaine Allen. Both were Locality Managers in the South Tyneside health service. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

3 . Super at Sainsbury's Sainsbury's staff sported their Comic Relief noses in this South Tyneside scene from 17 years ago. Here are Helen Kevin, Julie Wilson and Ian Lodge. Photo: TR Photo Sales