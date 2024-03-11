Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bright Futures NE, has received £3,000 thanks to United for Children North East is a not-for profit organisation which raises funds for vulnerable children and young people across the North East.

Fundraising began in 2019, with a collaboration between solicitors, barristers and Judges who work on the Family Circuit in the North East.

A fundraiser was held at the Biscuit Factory in December, with support from the Hairy Bikers, The Funk & Soul Sensation, and Liam Fender.

In total, they raised £6,000 which was split between Bright Futures and Young Women’s Outreach Project.

This significant contribution will undoubtedly make a substantial impact on the lives of many individuals who rely on the support of Bright Futures.

Bright Futures NE, a women's and young girls charity in South Tyneside is dedicated to empowering and improving the lives of those who face challenging circumstances and whose mission is to provide essential resources, services, and opportunities to help them build a brighter future.

With the support of generous donors like United for Children North East, the can continue to make a meaningful difference in the community provide its vital support to service users.

Project Manager Dominique Hendry said: “We would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in the fundraising efforts.

"Your time, energy, and enthusiasm have resulted in an outstanding achievement that will benefit countless individuals.