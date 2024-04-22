10 photos of South Tyneside celebrating St George's Day over the years

A look back at St George’s Day celebrations in the borough in 10 photos.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 10:22 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2024, 12:08 BST

We are going patriotic for the day to celebrate St George’s Day which takes place tomorrow (23 April).

We’ve dived into our archive to share photos of South Tyneside celebrating St George’s Day in years gone by and what a selection it is.

From parades to celebrations in supermarkets, there’s been plenty going on across the borough over the years to mark the special day.

Take a look at our gallery and see if the photos bring any memories back for you.

Click here to sign up for the Shields Gazette’s free email newsletters

READ MORE: Community show support for the launch of new South Shields pet shop

South Shields Cub Scouts marching to St Paul and St John's United Reformed Church for a St George's Day service in 1988. Do you recognise any of the people on the parade?

1. On parade in 1988

South Shields Cub Scouts marching to St Paul and St John's United Reformed Church for a St George's Day service in 1988. Do you recognise any of the people on the parade? Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
We're loving the period costume at The Clock pub in Hebburn where St George's Day celebrations looked like great fun in 2009.

2. All dressed up at The Clock

We're loving the period costume at The Clock pub in Hebburn where St George's Day celebrations looked like great fun in 2009. Photo: TR

Photo Sales
St Georges Day at Bedes World 10 years ago.Pictured are Katie Makepiece, Lilyella Smith, Kate Robertson and, front, Emma Lamport, from Jarrow C of E school.

3. All dressed up in 2013

St Georges Day at Bedes World 10 years ago.Pictured are Katie Makepiece, Lilyella Smith, Kate Robertson and, front, Emma Lamport, from Jarrow C of E school. Photo: sg

Photo Sales
Asda Boldon events co-ordinator Sheila Reay was promoting fish and chips on St George's Day in 2006.

4. Asda Boldon events co-ordinator Sheila Reay was promoting fish and chips on St George's Day in 2006.

Asda Boldon events co-ordinator Sheila Reay was promoting fish and chips on St George's Day in 2006.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesSouth Tyneside