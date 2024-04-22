10 photos of South Tyneside celebrating St George's Day over the years

We are going patriotic for the day to celebrate St George’s Day which takes place tomorrow (23 April).

We’ve dived into our archive to share photos of South Tyneside celebrating St George’s Day in years gone by and what a selection it is.

From parades to celebrations in supermarkets, there’s been plenty going on across the borough over the years to mark the special day.

Take a look at our gallery and see if the photos bring any memories back for you.

1 . On parade in 1988 South Shields Cub Scouts marching to St Paul and St John's United Reformed Church for a St George's Day service in 1988. Do you recognise any of the people on the parade? Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

2 . All dressed up at The Clock We're loving the period costume at The Clock pub in Hebburn where St George's Day celebrations looked like great fun in 2009. Photo: TR Photo Sales

3 . All dressed up in 2013 St Georges Day at Bedes World 10 years ago.Pictured are Katie Makepiece, Lilyella Smith, Kate Robertson and, front, Emma Lamport, from Jarrow C of E school. Photo: sg Photo Sales