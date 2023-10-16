10 photos of South Tyneside homes decorated for Halloween

Are these Halloween decorations getting you in the spirit for the spooky season?

With Halloween just around the corner, many houses have started putting up the decorations to celebrate the spooky holiday.

We asked our readers to share photos of their homes decorated for Halloween and the photos did not disappoint.

Take a look through our gallery to see some spooky set ups.

Do you go all out when it comes to decorating the house for Halloween?

READ MORE: South Shields writer pens play on forgotten North East football team

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

1 . Spooky scary skeleton A skeleton appears in this reader's garden Credit: Holly Smith Photo Sales

2 . Halloween window display This house is ready for Halloween Credit: Katie Alice Moore Photo Sales

3 . A spooky set up This home is in the Halloween spirit Credit: Chelsea New Photo Sales