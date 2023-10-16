News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
It wouldn't be Halloween without some carved pumpkins Credit: Jayne EunaIt wouldn't be Halloween without some carved pumpkins Credit: Jayne Euna
It wouldn't be Halloween without some carved pumpkins Credit: Jayne Euna

10 photos of South Tyneside homes decorated for Halloween

Are these Halloween decorations getting you in the spirit for the spooky season?

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 16th Oct 2023, 09:48 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 09:54 BST

With Halloween just around the corner, many houses have started putting up the decorations to celebrate the spooky holiday.

We asked our readers to share photos of their homes decorated for Halloween and the photos did not disappoint.

Take a look through our gallery to see some spooky set ups.

Do you go all out when it comes to decorating the house for Halloween?

READ MORE: South Shields writer pens play on forgotten North East football team

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

A skeleton appears in this reader's garden Credit: Holly Smith

1. Spooky scary skeleton

A skeleton appears in this reader's garden Credit: Holly Smith

Photo Sales
This house is ready for Halloween Credit: Katie Alice Moore

2. Halloween window display

This house is ready for Halloween Credit: Katie Alice Moore

Photo Sales
This home is in the Halloween spirit Credit: Chelsea New

3. A spooky set up

This home is in the Halloween spirit Credit: Chelsea New

Photo Sales
Nothing says Halloween quite like The Nightmare Before Christmas film Credit: Kristina Bishop

4. The Nightmare Before Christmas

Nothing says Halloween quite like The Nightmare Before Christmas film Credit: Kristina Bishop

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideHalloween