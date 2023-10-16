Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wor Bella is the latest play from South Shields’ own Ed Waugh, a heroic story about a North East World War One football team who’ve tragically been forgotten about- until now.

When the men of Blyth were called up to go to the front after the Somme and Ypres in 1916, women filled the gaps they left and entered the workplace. Blyth Spartans Ladies was started by the young Munitionettes working on the South Docks loading ships with fresh ammunition for the front.

Credit: Wor Bella

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During breaks from their dangerous and back-breaking work they kicked a football around on the beach and sailors stationed in the harbour gave them some informal coaching.

In 1917 they officially formed a regular team, supported by Blyth Spartans FC and within nine months they were playing at St James’ Park in the final of the Munitionettes Cup.

Their star player, Bella Reay- an 18-year-old centre forward from Cowpen- managed to score an incredible 133 goals in 30 matches; the Alan Shearer of her day.

Bella Reay

So to Waugh, it made sense to get the Newcastle United legend on board with the project. Shearer will make his theatrical debut in Wor Bella and has filmed a piece to camera talking about Bella Reay which will be featured in the production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The story of the munitionettes who saved the WW1 war effort - working 60 hours a week in dangerous and physically demanding conditions - and still found time to play football for wartime charities, is both incredible and inspirational,” said the former Newcastle United player.

Blyth Spartans Ladies

“I’m proud to be part of this excellent project and play.”

Waugh’s career spans numerous plays- many created with his co-writing Trevor Wood- largely concerned with forgotten voices around the North East.

“I write stories about forgotten working-class heroes in the North East. These are the stories we try to keep alive because they’re not taught in schools,” said Waugh.

And Wor Bella is no different:

“The women who enjoy football today and make a living from it stand on the shoulders of these women from 100 years ago.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad