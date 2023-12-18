News you can trust since 1849
10 stunning sunset pictures from around South Tyneside sent in by readers

Readers share their stunning sunset pictures from across the borough.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 18th Dec 2023, 11:47 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 11:47 GMT

Friday, 15 December saw a simply stunning sunset as the day drew to a close.

Many readers took out their phones and camera to capture the immersive colours in the sky before the darkness took over.

The sky was filled with colours from pretty pinks and purples to vibrant oranges and yellows.

Readers were quick to get in touch to share their snaps.

Check our our sunset gallery below.

Credit: Cheryl Phillips

1. A pretty pink sky

Credit: Cheryl Phillips

Credit: Joanne Casey

2. Sunset over Whiteleas park

Credit: Joanne Casey

Credit: Roy Page

3. A beautiful sunset across the ferry crossing

Credit: Roy Page

Credit: Amanda Wharton

4. Fire like sky

Credit: Amanda Wharton

