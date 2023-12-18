Readers share their stunning sunset pictures from across the borough.

Friday, 15 December saw a simply stunning sunset as the day drew to a close.

Many readers took out their phones and camera to capture the immersive colours in the sky before the darkness took over.

The sky was filled with colours from pretty pinks and purples to vibrant oranges and yellows.

Readers were quick to get in touch to share their snaps.

Check our our sunset gallery below.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.