11 festive photos of nativity performances in South Tyneside

Readers share photos of their children performing in nativity plays.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 19th Dec 2023, 15:40 GMT

School nativities are an annual event enjoyed by children, parents and teachers alike.

Whether your child is taking on the role as Mary, Joseph, Baby Jesus or an angel there are some many characters that make up the nativity.

Just seeing your child take part is a wonderful experience.

We asked our readers to share photos of their children taking part in nativity plays this Christmas.

Here are 11 photos of performances in South Tyneside.

Credit: Holliee Turner

1. Mia of Dunn Street Primary performing at St Paul's Church

Credit: Holliee Turner

Credit: Jade Huddart

2. Archie as a King in his Nativity

Credit: Jade Huddart

Credit: Kayleigh Houghton

3. Amelia of Sea View Primary School dressed as an angel

Credit: Kayleigh Houghton

Credit: Demi Leigh

4. Harley age five dressed as a shepherd

Credit: Demi Leigh

