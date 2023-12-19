11 festive photos of nativity performances in South Tyneside

Readers share photos of their children performing in nativity plays.

School nativities are an annual event enjoyed by children, parents and teachers alike.

Whether your child is taking on the role as Mary, Joseph, Baby Jesus or an angel there are some many characters that make up the nativity.

Just seeing your child take part is a wonderful experience.

We asked our readers to share photos of their children taking part in nativity plays this Christmas.

Here are 11 photos of performances in South Tyneside.

Mia of Dunn Street Primary performing at St Paul's Church

Archie as a King in his Nativity

Amelia of Sea View Primary School dressed as an angel

Harley age five dressed as a shepherd