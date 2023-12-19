Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Word in South Shields has launched a new exhibition 'Brick Wonders' which features recreations in LEGO® bricks of amazing sights from around the world.

Beginning with the wonders of the ancient world, the exhibition also takes in modern, natural, and historic wonders from around the world.

Brick Wonders takes visitors from an Egyptian pyramid to the Grand Canyon, to Old London Bridge and everyday marvels we forget to wonder at, such as broadcasting and the Internet.

There are lots of LEGO models featured in the exhibition, built of over 500,000 LEGO bricks.

From tiny models to inspire building at home, to large mosaics and dioramas.

An installation of The Great Barrier Reef, is a highlight to the exhibition, complete with LEGO® brick recreations of everything from corals and sponges to sea turtles and reef-dwelling fish including blue tangs, angel fish and a ray.

You can also get your photo in the space-themed area which features The International Space Station recreated in LEGO® bricks, plus an opportunity to take your photo in our space suit.

Step outside the exhibition space and head over to our Brick Workshop where you can get creative and build your own brick wonders using LEGO bricks. Children can also enjoy fun colouring activities in the children’s pod on floor two.

The exhibition is free to enjoy and will be on display until Sunday, 14 April 2024.