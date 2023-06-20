11 great photos from Westoe Village Fayre 2023 - can you spot yourself?

The Westoe Village Fayre took place on Saturday, June 17.

Westoe Villages’ annual summer fete took place last Saturday (June 17), where families and friends gathered to enjoy the entertainment and various stalls.

The stalls included local businesses selling products and food and drink. The schedule of entertainment, which took place throughout the day included singer Lily Cooke, Colours Steel Pan School and much more from talented individuals and groups.

The event, which has been held for the last 50 years, raises money for local charities.

Take a look at our gallery of fantastic photos from the Westoe Village Fayre 2023.

1 . Colours Steel Pan School Musicians from Colours Steel Pan School entertaining the crowds at the Westoe Village Fayre. Photo Sales

2 . Siobhan and Jonah SSVLB team member, Siobhan Ashten-Cleary with Jonah a miniature Australian Shepherd on show at the Westoe Village Fayre. Photo Sales

3 . A family enjoying the fayre. Heather, Nick and Rory Woodhouse taking in the sights at the Westoe Village Fayre. Photo Sales

4 . Colours Steel Pan School brought the entertainment. Colours Steel Pan School performed twice during the Westoe Village Fayre. Photo Sales