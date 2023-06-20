11 great photos from Westoe Village Fayre 2023 - can you spot yourself?
The Westoe Village Fayre took place on Saturday, June 17.
Westoe Villages’ annual summer fete took place last Saturday (June 17), where families and friends gathered to enjoy the entertainment and various stalls.
The stalls included local businesses selling products and food and drink. The schedule of entertainment, which took place throughout the day included singer Lily Cooke, Colours Steel Pan School and much more from talented individuals and groups.
The event, which has been held for the last 50 years, raises money for local charities.
Take a look at our gallery of fantastic photos from the Westoe Village Fayre 2023.
