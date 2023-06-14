Westoe Village to return with annual summer fete this weekend

Westoe Village Fayre 2023 will return this weekend, promising plenty of entertainment and around 70 stalls from local businesses.

The event will be held from 12pm on Saturday, June 17, and local residents and companies will come together for the annual summer fete.

The stalls will be made up of businesses selling their own products. Most of those stalls will also be fundraising for local charities or good causes.

In the past, the Westoe Village Fayre which has been held for over 50 years, has raised thousands of pounds for North East based charities.

Residents of South Tyneside are also providing street food, with the likes of tea and coffee, burgers, hotdogs, cakes, popcorn and candy floss available. All proceeds from the sale of food and drink will go towards local charities as well as the local entertainment performing on the day.

Entertainment will take place on the day, provided by various companies based in South Shields and across the North East.

Companies who have signed up to provide all day entertainment include Hospital Radio who will be located at the Sunderland Road end of the street, and the Steel Pans who will be located at the Westoe Drive end of the street.

Singer Lily Cooke will be performing from 12pm until 12.30pm. The Newcastle based singer has performed across the North East, and has sung at the Westoe Village Fayre in the past. She will be located near the Hospital Radio station.

Taking over from Lily at 12.30pm will be Dancercise, who will be performing until 1.15pm, before a marching band will perform across the whole street until 1.30pm.

The Harton Harmonizers, an acapella choir group made up of women from South Tyneside, will perform at 1.30pm until 2pm.

South Shields sports club ACE MMA, will perform a showcase at 2pm led by Shajidul Haque the owner of the club, who won Sportperson of the Year award at the Best of South Tyneside Awards 2023.

The marching band will embark on the second performance across the whole street at 1.30pm until 2.45pm.

Westoe Village Fayre will return this Saturday, June 17.

To round off the entertainment, storyteller Tony Wilson will speak at 2.45pm.

