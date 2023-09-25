11 memories from South Shields Alzheimer's Society Memory Walk 2022

Do these photos from last year bring back memories?

With the annual Alzheimer's Society Memory Walk less than two weeks away we've dug out some photo from last year's event to get your geared up for this year.

The event which takes place in South Shields brings people together to raise funds for Alzheimer's Society in memory of a loved one.

The event offers two routes - shorter 1.5km route, which is wheelchair accessible and suitable for all ages and abilities and a longer 7km route is more challenging with some muddy patches. This route is not suitable for pushchairs or wheelchairs due to the nature of the pathways.

Take a look through the photos from last year to see who you can spot.

1 . The Memory Walk in South Shields last year. The Memory Walk in South Shields. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

2 . The event attracts many people Crowds taking part in the walk Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

3 . The Memory Walk brings people together Walking in memory of loved ones Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales