11 memories from South Shields Alzheimer's Society Memory Walk 2022

Do these photos from last year bring back memories?

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 25th Sep 2023, 11:37 BST

With the annual Alzheimer's Society Memory Walk less than two weeks away we've dug out some photo from last year's event to get your geared up for this year.

The event which takes place in South Shields brings people together to raise funds for Alzheimer's Society in memory of a loved one.

The event offers two routes - shorter 1.5km route, which is wheelchair accessible and suitable for all ages and abilities and a longer 7km route is more challenging with some muddy patches. This route is not suitable for pushchairs or wheelchairs due to the nature of the pathways.

Take a look through the photos from last year to see who you can spot.

The Memory Walk in South Shields.

1. The Memory Walk in South Shields last year.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Crowds taking part in the walk

2. The event attracts many people

Photo: Kevin Brady

Walking in memory of loved ones

3. The Memory Walk brings people together

Photo: Kevin Brady

Crowds taking part in the walk

4. The Memory Walk attracts people of all ages

Photo: Kevin Brady

