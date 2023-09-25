Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Joseph’s Catholic Academy, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, was rated ‘Good’ in all categories following its last Ofsted inspection in September 2022.

Ofsted praised the academy for its “ambitious curriculum”, “settled atmosphere” and for having “dedicated lessons that help pupils to develop as individuals”.

St Joseph’s also achieved fantastic GCSE and A level results in August, with 74% of pupils achieving five or more GCSE grades 9-4 and well over half of all grades at grade 5 or above.

Pupils of St Joseph’s Catholic Academy in Hebburn.Credit: Sass Media

Almost a quarter of all A level grades were an A or A*, or their equivalent, and there were also some exceptional performances in BTEC subjects leading to a number of Distinction and Distinction* grades.

Headteacher Peter Mitchell said: “Choosing the right secondary school for your child is an important decision. I am confident that becoming a member of our community here at St Josephʼs Catholic Academy will provide memories and opportunities that last a lifetime.

“Our aim is to develop an in-depth knowledge and understanding of each of our students so that we can best support each one to learn and achieve and become the best version of themselves by living out our core values.

“We are also delighted to announce that Fast Feet will be partnering with St Joseph’s Catholic Academy to deliver its Elite Performance Academy from September 2024. Fast Feet runs several other successful academies in the region.”