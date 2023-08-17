News you can trust since 1849
11 photos from Ashfield Nursery's Graduation party

11 photos from Ashfield Nursery's graduation party - can you spot your child?

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 17th Aug 2023, 10:07 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 10:10 BST

Ashfield Nursery based in the grounds of South Tyneside Hospital, South Shields says goodbye to their class of 2023!

 Before heading off on their next adventure to reception, the pre-school children got to celebrate one last time altogether with games, dancing and lots of balloons the children partied all morning, before walking down the red carpet as they each collected their graduation certificates in their cap and sashes.

Best of luck in reception!

Graduates enjoying party games

1. Party games

Graduates enjoying party games

Walking down the red carpet

2. Graduation girl

Walking down the red carpet

This little girl is owning the red carpet on her special day

3. Nursery graduate 2023

This little girl is owning the red carpet on her special day

A proud nursery graduate

4. Graduation Day

A proud nursery graduate

