11 memories of South Tyneside schools from 2014

11 photos across South Tyneside schools in 2014.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 11:21 BST

Let's revisit 2014 as we take a trip down memory lane to look at some school photos across the borough.

They say school days are the best days of your life. Would you agree?

Take a look at the photo gallery to see if you can spot someone you know.

Pupils and parents from Bede Burn Primary School, Jarrow, worked with Sunderland AFC Foundation of Light's John Newton, left, during a ten week healthy eating course in 2014. Does this bring back happy memories?

1. A foundation for success

Pupils and parents from Bede Burn Primary School, Jarrow, worked with Sunderland AFC Foundation of Light's John Newton, left, during a ten week healthy eating course in 2014. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: sg

Have a look at your little stars on stage during the 2014 Christmas play.

2. Smiles from 2014

Have a look at your little stars on stage during the 2014 Christmas play. Photo: Tim Richardson

Hebburn Lakes Primary School pupils practise the sack race for sports day in 2014.

3. Hebburn Lakes in the spotlight

Hebburn Lakes Primary School pupils practise the sack race for sports day in 2014. Photo: TIM RICHARDSON

Miss McCabe's reception class looks so smart for this 2014 photo at St Bede's RC Primary School, Jarrow.

4. St Bede's RC Primary

Miss McCabe's reception class looks so smart for this 2014 photo at St Bede's RC Primary School, Jarrow. Photo: TIM RICHARDSON

