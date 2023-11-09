11 stunning photos of Jarrow Cemetery's poppy display to mark Remembrance Day

Volunteers from Friends of Jarrow Cemetery have worked together to decorate the grounds in poppies to mark Remembrance Sunday this weekend.

An array of poppies can be found around the cemetery with some of the knitted poppies reused from last year.

P.J Moore Photography captured photos of Jarrow Cemetery as it prepares for Remembrance Day.

Friends of Jarrow Cemetery will host a Remembrance Service on Saturday, 11 November at 10.45am.

The Remembrance Day service for Jarrow this Sunday is as follows: 10.30am: Parade assembles outside of Jarrow Town Hall in Grange Road before marching to the War Memorial in Station Street for a service at 10.55am.

Wreaths will be laid by the Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council, Councillor Audrey Huntley alongside other organisations and individuals including Deputy Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear Margaret Fay.

