News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING

11 stunning photos of Jarrow Cemetery's poppy display to mark Remembrance Day

Jarrow Cemetery's Remembrance display in photos captured by P.J Moore Photography.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 9th Nov 2023, 09:39 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 09:58 GMT

Volunteers from Friends of Jarrow Cemetery have worked together to decorate the grounds in poppies to mark Remembrance Sunday this weekend.

An array of poppies can be found around the cemetery with some of the knitted poppies reused from last year.

P.J Moore Photography captured photos of Jarrow Cemetery as it prepares for Remembrance Day.

Friends of Jarrow Cemetery will host a Remembrance Service on Saturday, 11 November at 10.45am.

The Remembrance Day service for Jarrow this Sunday is as follows: 10.30am: Parade assembles outside of Jarrow Town Hall in Grange Road before marching to the War Memorial in Station Street for a service at 10.55am.

Wreaths will be laid by the Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council, Councillor Audrey Huntley alongside other organisations and individuals including Deputy Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear Margaret Fay.

READ MORE: Fundraiser set up for South Shields teenager facing rare bone cancer

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Credit: P.J Moore Photography

1. Jarrow Cemetery Remembrance display

Credit: P.J Moore Photography

Photo Sales
Credit: P.J Moore Photography

2. Jarrow Cemetery Remembrance display

Credit: P.J Moore Photography

Photo Sales
Credit: P.J Moore Photography

3. Jarrow Cemetery Remembrance display

Credit: P.J Moore Photography

Photo Sales
Credit: P.J Moore Photography

4. Jarrow Cemetery Remembrance display

Credit: P.J Moore Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PoppiesSouth Tyneside Council