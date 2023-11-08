Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fundraiser has been set up for the family of Kye Cunnington who have been left 'saddened' by the recent cancer diagnosis of the 14-year-old.

Kye of South Shields had been complaining of pain in his legs to his parents Michelle and Kevin for around a year but trips to doctors and hospitals didn't show anything was wrong with the teenager and put it down to growing pains.

Kye who attends Boldon School was still complaining of pain and attended A&E on October, 15 but an X-ray showed there was nothing wrong.

Following his admission to A&E the doctor called his parents and ordered for Kye to have an MRI scan where they detected a mass on his pelvis and was put on a drip at Sunderland Royal hospital in case it was an infection.

Kye Cunnington who is battling a rare from of cancer

He was then referred to the RVI in Newcastle for a bone sample of his pelvis to be taken.

To the family's shock the consultant told them Kye was suffering from Ewing sarcoma - a rare form of cancer which affects bone or soft tissue - in this case it was Kye's pelvis.

Doctors are unable to give a prognosis to Kye's condition at this stage but the first steps for Kye's treatment is to receive chemotherapy and radiotherapy which starts at the end of the week.

Speaking on behalf of the family, friend Victoria Coutts said: "The family are still trying to get their head around the news and what happens next.

"They would like to thank everyone for their support and that they are so proud of Kye and how well he has has dealt with such a difficult situation and think he's so brave."

The news has devastated the community and many have already offered their help trying to raise funds as intense treatment means Michelle and Kevin are unable to work due to attending hospital appointments with their son.

Kye who has two older brothers, Nathan and Eathan has been described as a lovely and kind lad with a big group of friends who enjoys playing on his PlayStation.

A firework display was held last weekend which helped raise money along with football cards and raffles as well as an upcoming table top sale at The New Mill pub in South Shields this Saturday from 10am - 2pm.

Another charity fundraiser is set to to take place a The New Mill Pub on Saturday, 18 November from 6pm to help raise as much money to support the family during this difficult time.