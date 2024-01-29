12 incredible photos of Marsden Rock taken by readers

Situated in Marsden the rock is a 90 feet sea stack of Magnesian Limestone which lies approximately 300 feet off the main cliff face.

It was formerly known for its naturally-formed arch. The arch collapsed in 1996 following a winter of storms creating two separate stacks.

The smaller of the two was demolished in 1997 due to safety concerns.

The remaining stack is reachable on foot during low tide but is completely surrounded by water at high tide.

The rock is overlooked by Marsden Grotto and has become a popular spot to photograph.

Here are 12 incredible photos of Marsden Rock sent in by readers.

2 . Marsden Rock from inside the caves Credit: Phil Rowden Photo Sales