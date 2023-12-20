News you can trust since 1849
12 joyful photos of South Tyneside families celebrating their baby's first Christmas

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 20th Dec 2023, 11:07 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 11:14 GMT

Families across South Tyneside are making special memories this festive season as their babies get ready for their first-ever Christmas.

With just a few more sleeps until Santa Claus comes to town, we are helping little bundles of joy in the borough make their first December 25 one to remember.

Join us as we raise a festive toast to Christmas 2023; a time of year made all-the-more special for these families with the addition of their new arrivals.

A big thank you to all those who shared pictures of their little ones on our Facebook page – they are all so special.

Credit: Jodie Douglass

1. Hudson age five weeks old ready for his first Christmas

Credit: Jodie Douglass

Credit: Grace Sowden

2. Leo telling Santa's he's been a good boy

Credit: Grace Sowden

Credit: Kristal Warburton

3. Jessie is ready to raid the Celebrations tub this Christmas

Credit: Kristal Warburton

Credit: Holly Lambert

4. Lily is looking very festive for her first Christmas

Credit: Holly Lambert

