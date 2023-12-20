Launch of new group aims to support people through the world of music

The new music group will aim to support people through a number of sessions.

A new Community Interest Organisation will help support those suffering from health issues, learning disabilities and mental health through the world of music.

SHOWBIZ NE has been developed by Hope Harris, 23 and Colin Rowell, 71 who will work with a range of individuals and groups sharing their love of music and explore how music can be beneficial mentally and emotionally.

The group has been set up to work in South and North Tyneside and surrounding areas opening up the world of music to a number of people no matter what their background or abilities are.

A performance on launch night

SHOWBIZ NE is a gateway to all things musical and a number of sessions from singing to dancing will be delivered to service by industry professionals.

Hope and Colin teamed up to create this new venture after Hope attended an open mic night two years ago and met Colin who has a wealth of experience in the music industry working as stage manager for The Brits and setting up the MTV Awards.

Through Colin, Hope was able to heal through music and the pair decided this was something they'd like to offer others who may be vulnerable or going through a hard time.

Colin said: "I've been in the music industry for 55 years and I've come home and I wanted to bring something back to my area and offer music to the people here."

SHOWBIZ NE held it's official launch at West Moor Social Club in Newcastle who it has formed a partnership with for events.

Speaking of the launch event, Hope said: "It was incredible. All the artists did great.

"They drew in a a crowd from the local downstairs who were so moved by what we are doing they they did a whip round and raised £151. We weren't planning to raise any funds."