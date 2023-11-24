News you can trust since 1849
12 magical photos of South Shields Christmas Light Switch on

South Shields Christmas Light Switch on in photos.

Hayley Lovely
Hayley Lovely
Published 24th Nov 2023, 12:54 GMT

Last night saw the annual Christmas light switch on for the town as crowds gathered to watch.

The switch on took place at the town's market square with a lively atmosphere as live entertainment brought joy to the crowds.

South Tyneside Mayor John McCabe and Metro Radio's Chris Felton hosted the event.

Even the main man himself Santa helped with the official switch on.

Our photographer Stu Norton headed down to the event to capture the magic.

Credit: Stu Norton

South Shields turns on its annual Christmas lights at the Market Square.

Credit: Stu Norton

Credit: Stu Norton

2. South Shields turns on its annual Christmas lights at the Market Square.

Credit: Stu Norton

Credit: Stu Norton

3. South Shields turns on its annual Christmas lights at the Market Square.

Credit: Stu Norton

Credit: Stu Norton

4. South Shields turns on its annual Christmas lights at the Market Square.

Credit: Stu Norton

