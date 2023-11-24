12 magical photos of South Shields Christmas Light Switch on

Last night saw the annual Christmas light switch on for the town as crowds gathered to watch.

The switch on took place at the town's market square with a lively atmosphere as live entertainment brought joy to the crowds.

South Tyneside Mayor John McCabe and Metro Radio's Chris Felton hosted the event.

Even the main man himself Santa helped with the official switch on.

Our photographer Stu Norton headed down to the event to capture the magic.

