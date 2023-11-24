A new takeaway gets hearts rates racing with its raunchy-themed menu.

'Morning Wood', 'Happy Ending', 'Twos up' and 'I'm gonna crumb!' - Just some of the more unique offerings on the menu of the latest addition to South Shields' takeaway scene, sex-themed Sticky Fingers.

And if the food isn't enough, the outlet are also offering free condoms with orders over £25, in a bid to promote safe sex.

Sticky Fingers is proving to be hot with customers with its racy menu taking on a unique sexualised concept.

The takeaway based on Western Approach, South Shields, has become a talking point for many who have already ordered due to it's sexual themed menu sending customer wild.

One of the dishes at 'Sticky Fingers'

The two chefs behind the weird and wonderful notion are passionate about the food they create and have always been a fan of the American-based food they are offering at Sticky Fingers including smash burgers, wings and ribs.

Keen to stand out against the competition, the chefs were looking for a concept that would intrigue the customers whilst showcasing their cooking skills and the very fitting name 'Sticky Fingers' was born.

They worked the idea of 'safe sex' into their menu naming items which played on words or innuendos to play up to the 'Netflix and chill' notion popular with a younger generation.

The chefs put their minds to work by creating some raunchy and funny names for their food to add a little humour for those ordering.

Some of the sexual themed names include 'Missionary', 'Naughty Forty' and '69' making for a bizarre but fitting name to the takeaway's concept.

Their concept is primarily targeted at 18-30 year-olds who are typically dating to encourage them to practise safe sex as orders over £25 receive a free condom.

The raunchiness of the concept doesn't just end with the food but extended to the discreet packaging too giving off an of the food aims to give off an 'Ann Summers' vibe.

A spokesman for Sticky Fingers said: "We wanted to do something that would stand out and people would try it.

"We've had really great feedback from those that have ordered so far about the food and they love the concept of the idea.

"Customers are seeing the humorous side to the items on the menu."