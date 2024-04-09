12 memorable photos of life in Hebburn 20 years ago

Life in Hebburn in 2004 in 12 photos.

Published 9th Apr 2024, 14:02 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 14:03 BST

This week’s trip of memory lane takes us back to 2004 as we see what was going on Hebburn that year.

It is hard to believe 2004 was two decades ago but with a look back at these photos it will feel like it was only yesterday.

From days at the farm to chucking wet sponges at a policeman, there was plenty to remember living in Hebburn 2004.

Take a look at our gallery and see who you can spot.

Teachers Sean Condon and Chris Crozier from St Joseph's RC School Hebburn show off their beards on a visit to Bill Quay Farm in 2004.

1. Beards in the picture

Teachers Sean Condon and Chris Crozier from St Joseph's RC School Hebburn show off their beards on a visit to Bill Quay Farm in 2004. Photo: TR

Back to 2004 when fancy dress was the order of the day at the Hebburn Library Christmas party

2. Having a ball in Hebburn Library

Back to 2004 when fancy dress was the order of the day at the Hebburn Library Christmas party Photo: CL

Police Sgt Bede McCabe was soaked in the stocks at St Joseph's RC Comprehensive School in Hebburn during this 2004 fundraiser. Are you in the picture?

3. A soaking in 2004

Police Sgt Bede McCabe was soaked in the stocks at St Joseph's RC Comprehensive School in Hebburn during this 2004 fundraiser. Are you in the picture? Photo: TR

The Victoria Kindergarten in Hebburn pictured in 2004, but who do you recognise?

4. All smiles in this Hebburn scene

The Victoria Kindergarten in Hebburn pictured in 2004, but who do you recognise? Photo: IB

