12 memorable photos of life in Hebburn 20 years ago

This week’s trip of memory lane takes us back to 2004 as we see what was going on Hebburn that year.

It is hard to believe 2004 was two decades ago but with a look back at these photos it will feel like it was only yesterday.

From days at the farm to chucking wet sponges at a policeman, there was plenty to remember living in Hebburn 2004.

Take a look at our gallery and see who you can spot.

1 . Beards in the picture Teachers Sean Condon and Chris Crozier from St Joseph's RC School Hebburn show off their beards on a visit to Bill Quay Farm in 2004. Photo: TR

2 . Having a ball in Hebburn Library Back to 2004 when fancy dress was the order of the day at the Hebburn Library Christmas party Photo: CL

3 . A soaking in 2004 Police Sgt Bede McCabe was soaked in the stocks at St Joseph's RC Comprehensive School in Hebburn during this 2004 fundraiser. Are you in the picture? Photo: TR

4 . All smiles in this Hebburn scene The Victoria Kindergarten in Hebburn pictured in 2004, but who do you recognise? Photo: IB