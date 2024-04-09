Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Shields Museum & Art Gallery has taken significant steps to becoming more environmentally sustainable with the installation of new energy panels, air source heat pumps and lighting, thanks to a generous funding grant of £540,000 from Arts Council England via the Museum Estate and Development Fund.

This investment will not only enhance the museum's infrastructure and ensure the long-term viability of the museum’s facilities but will also reinforce its commitment to the environment and to reducing its carbon emissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decision to install solar panels, air source heat pumps and updated LED lighting across all two levels of the museum, comes as part of the Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums’ broader initiative to minimise its environmental footprint and promote sustainable practices.

By harnessing renewable energy sources, in the form of solar roof panels, the museum aims to reduce its reliance on traditional energy sources and contribute to a cleaner, greener future for South Shields.

LED Lighting

Visitors are invited to view the new energy display panel which is situated in the museum’s reception area. The display panel monitors the energy being generated by the roof’s solar panels, and provides real-time data to visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geoff Woodward, Museum Manager at South Shields Museum & Art Gallery, said: "This significant investment not only allows us to address essential maintenance and infrastructure needs but also aligns with our commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility as well as reducing energy costs."

South Shields Museum & Art Gallery is one of over 70 cultural organisations across England to be given a financial boost by the government to improve people’s access to arts and support local economic growth through culture.

Arts Council England’s £86.6 million Museum Estate and Development Fund (MEND) is part of the wider Cultural Investment Fund, which goes towards funding urgent museum maintenance and infrastructure works.

The Cultural Investment Fund aims to unlock local growth and productivity, promote economic and social recovery from the impact of Covid-19, and regenerate communities through capital investment in transformative place-based creative and cultural initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MEND fund is designed to protect and improve people’s access to culture, regenerate communities, upgrade buildings and digital infrastructure, and use investment to promote economic growth.

David Brooks, Head of Culture and Leisure at South Tyneside Council, said: “Dating back to 1860, South Shields Museum & Art Gallery is one of our key local attractions celebrating the rich heritage of South Tyneside. It’s fantastic to see progress being made around sustainability.