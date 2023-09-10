News you can trust since 1849
12 photos as runners prepare for Great North Run

AJ Bell Great North Run 2023 is underway

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 10th Sep 2023, 11:13 BST

Newcastle United Manager Eddie Howe with race founder Sir Brendan Foster have opened this year's run which sees 60,000 runners taking on the 13.1 mile route from Newcastle to South Shields.

Here's the first lot of photos as the event takes off.

For more Great North Run content visit https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52068646READ MORE: 20 photos AJ Bell Junior and Mini Great North Run

Brendan Foster (left) and Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe pose for a photo at the start of the AJ Bell Great North Run 2023 Credit: Owen Humphreys

1. Brendan Foster (left) and Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe pose for a photo at the start of the race

Brendan Foster (left) and Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe pose for a photo at the start of the AJ Bell Great North Run 2023

Brendan Foster (centre), Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe (right) and Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley pose for a photo at the start of the AJ Bell Great North Run 2023 through Newcastle upon Tyne, Gateshead and South Shields Credit: Owen Humphreys

2. Brendan Foster (centre), Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe (right) and Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley pose for a photo at the start of the race

Brendan Foster (centre), Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe (right) and Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley pose for a photo at the start of the AJ Bell Great North Run 2023 through Newcastle upon Tyne, Gateshead and South Shields

Fancy dress participants prior to the AJ Bell Great North Run 2023 Credit: Owen Humphreys

3. Ready to race

Fancy dress participants prior to the AJ Bell Great North Run 2023

Runners prepare before the Great North Run Credit: Ian Forsyth

4. Runners preparing for the big race

Runners prepare before the Great North Run

