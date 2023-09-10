12 photos as runners prepare for Great North Run
AJ Bell Great North Run 2023 is underway
Newcastle United Manager Eddie Howe with race founder Sir Brendan Foster have opened this year's run which sees 60,000 runners taking on the 13.1 mile route from Newcastle to South Shields.
Here's the first lot of photos as the event takes off.
