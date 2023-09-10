News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

20 photos AJ Bell Junior and Mini Great North Run

20 pictures from the junior Great North Run as children pave the way for Sunday's half marathon

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 10th Sep 2023, 10:33 BST

These impressive youngsters were among the thousands due to take part in the Junior and Mini Great North Run events on yesterday.

All mini races were 1.2km long while the junior events took place over a 4km course.

The popular events have become a key part of the Great North Run weekend, taking place ahead of the half marathon on Sunday.

For more Great North Run information visit https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52068646READ MORE: Jet2 expands Summer 24 programme with new Spanish destinationRead South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Sir Mo Farah rings the bell at AJ Bell Junior and Mini Great North Run Credit: North News and Pictures

1. Sir Mo gets the race underway

Sir Mo Farah rings the bell at AJ Bell Junior and Mini Great North Run Credit: North News and Pictures

Photo Sales
Little and large Spider-Man take on the run Credit: North News and Pictures

2. Two Spideys take on the race

Little and large Spider-Man take on the run Credit: North News and Pictures

Photo Sales
This girl is ready to run

3. Taking on the mini run

This girl is ready to run

Photo Sales
Sir Mo Farah and staff ready for the race Credit: North News and Pictures

4. Say cheese!

Sir Mo Farah and staff ready for the race Credit: North News and Pictures

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Great North Run