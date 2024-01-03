LIFE IS LOVELY: Looking to the year ahead

Looking ahead to see what's in store for 2024.

The festive season came and went in the blink of an eye. As the Christmas decorations came down it was a reminder we are embarking on the start of a brand new year with endless possibilities.

The beginning of a new year gave me a chance to reflect on the milestones reached and the memories made with Elijah and Layla in 2023.

From day trips out and weekends away to moving into a new house there were certainly some good memories throughout the year.

Celebrating Christmas Day

During 2023 Elijah celebrated some of his own milestones including his third birthday, starting full-time nursery, making new friends and appearing in his first nativity performance.

The year was full of firsts for Layla as she learnt to sit independently, try food, crawl and take her first steps.

We also celebrated Layla's christening day with family and friends and marked her first birthday.

Whilst there are no plans set in stone yet I aim to make the most of school holidays by getting out as much as we can and explore some new places.

There are still some home improvements we'd like to make this year which we aim to start on as soon as possible.

As we are only at the start of 2024 there's a whole year of memories to be made and milestones to reach.

I'm just looking forward to seeing where the year takes us and watching Elijah and Layla play, grow and learn day by day.