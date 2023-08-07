12 photos of South Shields past and present

12 photos of South Shields then and now - do you think much has changed?

There's nothing quite like looking at old photos and seeing how much has changed over time.

Often we don't realise how much has changed until we look back on old photos.

We've put together some old photos of South Shields and compared them with modern day photos taken by Holly Charlton.

Take a look at the gallery.

1 . Commercial Road A view of Commercial Road in South Shields around 100 years ago. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

2 . A modern photo of Commercial Road Commercial Road looks a lot different in 2023. Photo credit: Holly Charlton Photo Sales

3 . Taking a trip to King Street Here's a view of Savilles music shop in King Street in South Shields. Does this bring back great memories? Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

4 . How King Street looks today King Street is a lot quieter these days. Photo credit: Holly Charlton Photo Sales

