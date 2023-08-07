News you can trust since 1849
12 photos of South Shields past and present

12 photos of South Shields then and now - do you think much has changed?

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 7th Aug 2023, 12:18 BST

There's nothing quite like looking at old photos and seeing how much has changed over time.

Often we don't realise how much has changed until we look back on old photos.

We've put together some old photos of South Shields and compared them with modern day photos taken by Holly Charlton.

Take a look at the gallery.

A view of Commercial Road in South Shields around 100 years ago.

1. Commercial Road

Commercial Road looks a lot different in 2023. Photo credit: Holly Charlton

Commercial Road looks a lot different in 2023. Photo credit: Holly Charlton

2. A modern photo of Commercial Road

Commercial Road looks a lot different in 2023. Photo credit: Holly Charlton

Here's a view of Savilles music shop in King Street in South Shields. Does this bring back great memories?

3. Taking a trip to King Street

King Street is a lot quieter these days. Photo credit: Holly Charlton

King Street is a lot quieter these days. Photo credit: Holly Charlton

4. How King Street looks today

King Street is a lot quieter these days. Photo credit: Holly Charlton

