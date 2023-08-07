News you can trust since 1849
Jill Scott's former club hopes Women's World Cup will inspire more girls into football

Boldon CA Girls is hoping the Lionesses participation in the Women’s World Cup will encourage more girls to join football as the sport continues to grow for females.

By Hayley Lovely
Published 7th Aug 2023, 08:24 BST- 2 min read

The club which have teams across a range of age groups prides itself on being inclusive for all no matter their ability or background and believes money shouldn’t be a barrier for girls participating in the sport.

The girls are particularly inspired by former Lioness midfielder Jill Scott who once played for the club and gives the girls hope that one day they too could be playing for England.Jordan Stobbs, one of the coaches for the U9’s squad said: “With the Women’s World Cup on now it's the perfect time for girls who are interested in the sport to come join our club.

“The girls we have playing for us are going from strength to strength and it’s great how far they’ve come along when they’re on the pitch.

Boldon CA girls U9's teamBoldon CA girls U9's team
Boldon CA girls U9's team

“We’d welcome anyone with open arms to join us and we’d love to see more girls taking up the sport.

Scott Willis, Boldon CA U9 Girls - Team Manager / and Coach added: “Coaching the girls is an absolute dream, they are all so together and the chemistry they all have is nothing short of miraculous

“We all have the same passion and drive to want to win but also to develop as players as well as a manager/coach.

"For me to be able to influence their progression in a positive way is the biggest satisfaction as watching them grow as players and achieve their goals will always be the biggest reward."

Boldon CA is looking for girls going into next seasons age groups:

Under 7s (Year 2), Under 8s (Year 3), Under 9s (Year 4),

Under 11s (Year 6)

Under 12s (Year 7),

Under 13s (Year 8), Under 15s (Year 10)

For more information about joining the club visit Boldon CA Girls and Ladies FC on Facebook or email [email protected]

