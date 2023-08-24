News you can trust since 1849
13 photos of Great North Run finishing line moments

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 24th Aug 2023, 13:04 BST

With The Great North Run just around the corner we thought we'd look back on some photos of participants crossing the finish line.

It is not an easy race so well done to all those that take part.

Are you taking part this year?

Take a look at the photos and see if you can spot yourself.

The Great North Run will return next month

2. Great North Run 2017 finishers.

The Great North Run will return next month Photo: Tim Richardson

Great North Run runners approach the race finish line in South Shields.

3. Great North Run run finish line

Great North Run runners approach the race finish line in South Shields. Photo: JP

That finish line feeling! .

4. The end of the race

That finish line feeling! .

