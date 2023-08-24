The Kennel Club, one of the largest organisations dedicated to dog health and welfare, has welcomed support from a South Tyneside MP for a ban on shock collars.

Kate Osborne, MP for Jarrow, has shared support for a ban on the devices – which punish a dog for unwanted behaviour by delivering a shock to their neck via a remote control – via a publicised letter to Lord Benyon, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) Minister.

Part of the letter, which Kate Osborne MP tweeted, reads: “I would urge you to keep good on the promise to ban these devices. This would be a tremendous step forward for dog welfare and to renege on this commitment at this time would be incredibly disappointing, especially following the recent abandonment of the widely supported Kept Animals Bill."

The Kennel Club has campaigned for a ban on electric shock collars for over 10 years, with recent statistics released by the organisation earlier this month showing that over three quarters of the public (77 per cent) also support a ban.

Whilst the Government has committed to this, no date has been set for the final stage of the law to be passed through Parliament.

The Kennel Club is urging the Government not to delay and asking supportive constituents and dog lovers in South Tyneside to join Kate Osborne MP in her support and write to Defra to advocate for a ban.

Extensive evidence, including research funded by Defra, shows that shock collars not only cause unnecessary harm and suffering for dogs, but they also do not create a greater deterrent for disobedience and do not result in better learning or behavioural outcomes.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council have also highlighted that the vast majority of livestock worrying incidents involve dogs that have escaped from their homes, with Lord Benyon, Defra Minister, claiming ‘these are cases that hand-controlled e-collars could not have prevented’.

Mark Beazley, Chief Executive at The Kennel Club, added: “We’re pleased to see Kate Osborne MP publicly supporting this long-awaited ban on cruel electric shock collars. This ban not only has cross party support, but is clearly something the British public want to see happen.

“Research has shown there is absolutely no need for cruel shock collars, which cause physical and psychological harm, given the vast array of positive training methods available.

“We urge dog lovers across the UK to support this ban and put pressure on the Government to follow through with their promises for animal welfare.”